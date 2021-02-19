BREAKING: Family connection continues with Daquayvious Sorey commitment to UGA
Get ready to learn the name Daquayvious Sorey. His cousin, Xavian, was a 5-star signee for Georgia in the 2021 class.
“Quayvo” plays on the other side of the ball, but he’s a playmaker, too. He committed to Georgia on Friday afternoon.
The Graceville High (Graceville, Fla.) athlete announced his commitment via his Twitter account on Friday afternoon. Check out his sophomore year highlights below.
