Conflicting reports on Cade Mays: David Pollack reports Tennessee lineman eligible

ATHENS — There seems to be some confusion over whether or not Cade Mays has been cleared to play this season. ESPN College GameDay host David Pollack reported Saturday morning that Mays is “eligible to play for the Volunteers right away.” Veteran Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams, of WNSP radio, has debunked that report.

If Mays is cleared it would be a breakthrough for Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols fanbase. RELATED: Vols marshal forces, tackle NCAA and SEC on behalf of Mays Pruitt has been hammering away in press conferences to plead Mays’ case, hoping to convince the SEC to bypass its rule that in-conference transfers sit out a season.

The Vols play at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: SEC Network). Pruitt suggested Mays was in a tough environment at Georgia on account of his father filing a $3 million lawsuit after losing the tip of his right pinky finger in a folding chair accident. Tennessee fans took out an online petition that drew more than 13,000 signatures. RELATED: Kirby Smart supports transfers, but rules are rules The NCAA approved Mays’ waiver request for immediate eligibility earlier this summer, but the SEC had not provided clearance. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey cited the league’s rules about transfers sitting out a season when asked by DawgNation on Wednesday’s league teleconference.