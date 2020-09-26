Conflicting reports on Cade Mays: David Pollack reports Tennessee lineman eligible
ATHENS — There seems to be some confusion over whether or not Cade Mays has been cleared to play this season.
ESPN College GameDay host David Pollack reported Saturday morning that Mays is “eligible to play for the Volunteers right away.”
Veteran Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams, of WNSP radio, has debunked that report.
If Mays is cleared it would be a breakthrough for Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols fanbase.
Pruitt has been hammering away in press conferences to plead Mays’ case, hoping to convince the SEC to bypass its rule that in-conference transfers sit out a season.
The Vols play at South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: SEC Network).
Pruitt suggested Mays was in a tough environment at Georgia on account of his father filing a $3 million lawsuit after losing the tip of his right pinky finger in a folding chair accident.
Tennessee fans took out an online petition that drew more than 13,000 signatures.
The NCAA approved Mays’ waiver request for immediate eligibility earlier this summer, but the SEC had not provided clearance.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey cited the league’s rules about transfers sitting out a season when asked by DawgNation on Wednesday’s league teleconference.
Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese, now at Ole Miss, went public this week with allegations that Kirby Smart misled him about approving a release.
Reese has yet to be cleared to play for the Rebels. Ole Miss opens up against Florida at home at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN).
Reese also claimed he had witnessed at least two racially insensitive incidents on the UGA campus during his time with the Bulldogs, and said police were aggressive during a traffic stop.
An Athens Clarke-County spokesperson told DawgNation that the only record they have of a traffic stop involving Reese was for running a stop sign in December of 2018, and that no complaints of improper conduct or treatment had been filed.
Georgia junior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was asked about Reese’s comments this week.
“I haven’t experienced any racism, any prejudice or anything like that here,” Salyer said during a Zoom press conference this week.
“If (others) experienced that, then I am sorry that they went through that because I understand what it’s like to be an African American man in this country. It’s tough.”
