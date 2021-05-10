Join DawgNation at Truist Park on Friday, May 21st

We invite you to join our DawgNation team and your fellow DawgNation fans for a fun-filled evening at Truist Park on Friday, May 21st.

- Live DawgNation Happy Hour broadcast followed by a Q&A with DawgNation’s Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley.

- Reserved reception area upstairs at Terrapin Taproom.

- Dinner provided by Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q which includes choice of 2 meats (chopped brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken) and 2 sides (mac n’ cheese, baked beans, coleslaw or house salad). And, 3 twelve ounce beers (or a non-alcoholic option is available).

- Plenty of prizes will be given away including Braves tickets to a future game, signed baseballs, Terrapin Taproom gift cards and of course DawgNation gear.

- Diamond-corner seating with fellow Braves fans and DawgNation staff to watch the Braves take on the Pirates at 7:20 that evening.

All this for $77 (which includes fees). Space is limited so purchase your ticket today at braves.com/dawgnation. We will begin admitting people at 4:00 PM so come early for a good seat. Questions? Email info@dawgnation.com.