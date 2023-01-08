Dawgnation Logo
Join our live call-in show at 6 tonight

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship logo is shown outside of SoFi Stadium, Sat., Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, Ca. Georgia plays TCU for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Mon. Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Posted

Are you ready for the big game? Want to talk about it with DawgNation’s Brandon Adams?

If so, please join us at 6 p.m. for a special call-in show on the DawgNation social media channels.

BA will be live from Los Angeles, site of this year’s national championship game. He’ll be taking your questions from … you, via Zoom.

To watch the show, please go here: https://www.youtube.com/@DawgNation_official/streams

To join the show via Zoom, please turn on your camera and click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907248817

