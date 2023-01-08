Join our live call-in show at 6 tonight
Are you ready for the big game? Want to talk about it with DawgNation’s Brandon Adams?
If so, please join us at 6 p.m. for a special call-in show on the DawgNation social media channels.
BA will be live from Los Angeles, site of this year’s national championship game. He’ll be taking your questions from … you, via Zoom.
To watch the show, please go here: https://www.youtube.com/@DawgNation_official/streams
To join the show via Zoom, please turn on your camera and click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907248817
UGA News
