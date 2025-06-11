Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2471 (June 11, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into a trio of recent commitments for the Dawgs and how it may represent a positive change moving forward for UGA in the new era of college football. Brandon will also take a look back at Kirby Smart’s prophetic words from the past. Also, a viral video also shines light on a potential playmaker for Georgia this season. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share his insight into the House settlement and how it will affect UGA.

College football’s new landscape might provide unexpected benefit for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why three Georgia recruits reaffirming their commitment to UGA on Tuesday night might bring about some change that some college football fans have been calling for for years.

10-minute mark: I reflect back on an unpleasant memory for UGA fans and explain why it stands as an important part of the origin story for what would become the Bulldogs’ success under Kirby Smart.

15-minute mark: I react to a fun video involving an unheralded UGA wide receiver.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including some praise for an Auburn offensive line transfer.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.