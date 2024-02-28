Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2134 (Feb. 28, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the Falcons may actually make an investment in the Dawgs at the NFL scouting combine. Plus Mike Griffith and former UGA punter Jake Camarda join the show.

Georgia Football Podcast: Evidence emerges that the Atlanta Falcons might finally embrace UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what some NFL coaches -- including new Falcons coach Raheem Morris said about UGA to kick of the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday.

10-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show live from Indianapolis to preview the former Bulldogs hoping to make names for themselves this week.

20-minute mark: I explain why ESPN might’ve been wrong in their preseason evaluation of UGA.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an NIL deal for an SEC QB that will pobably make a few folks jealous.

40-minute mark: Former UGA punter Jake Camarda and former walk-on WR Josh Moran join the show to relive their time with the Bulldogs and preview an event they’re promoting in Athens.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.