Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,426 (April 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star running back Branson Robinson recently said about his relationship with Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: 4-star RB Branson Robinson raves about UGA in recent interview

Beginning of the show: Georgia seemingly has tons of momentum with its 2022 recruiting class, and the latest example of that might be some recent comments from four-star running back Branson Robinson. Robinson told Rivals that UGA is his leader at the moment, and appeared to enjoy comparisons with former Bulldogs great Nick Chubb. I’ll share more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss why selecting high-character players might be the secret sauce for UGA’s recruiting success.