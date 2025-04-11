Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2430 (April 11, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this signing day may not look like previous ones and get a glance at Georgia quarterback Carson Beck’s new ride.

Beginning of the show: I dig into why David Pollack thinks that Gunner Stock will have a better season than Carson Beck.

22-minute mark: We go around the DawgHouse with what Kirby Smart is expecting from his crop of tight ends.

30-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell take over the live portion of the show to preview the visitors coming to G-Day.

55-minute mark: Kaylee and Jeff take a stab at the UGA over/unders set by BA

69-minute mark: Jake Fromm joins the show to preview G-Day.