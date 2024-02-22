Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2155(Feb. 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a breakdown of the 2024 schedule and a look at who could stand to be UGA’s toughest competitor. Later, another edition of the DawgNation roundtable.

Georgia football podcast: A surprising take about UGA’s 2024 schedule

The DawgNation Roundtable is back for the final time for this week. Among the topics discussed is a surprising take from some of our panelists that UGA could go undefeated in the regular season despite playing an unprecedentedly tough schedule.

Other discussion points include:

Which of the other championship contenders around the country poses the biggest threat to UGA.

The most exciting transfer added to the UGA roster this offseason

And a final look at some win projections for some of the SEC teams.