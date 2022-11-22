Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,827 (Nov. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why a story from Nick Saban’s past helps explain UGA’s motivation for Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban might have an influence on UGA-Georgia Tech rivalry

Beginning of the show: Motivation is always a hot topic ahead of rivalry games. Theoretically, both teams want to win more than in a normal game because of the backstory. However, there are moments when one side seems to have more to play for than the other. Some UGA fans might fear that as a possibility for this week’s game against Georgia Tech. Yet those close to the sport might say differently. I’ll discuss that topic on today’s show, and share an example from Alabama coach Nick Saban’s past that might provide a glimpse at how the Bulldogs view this Saturday’s game.

15-minute mark: I give some due credit to one of UGA’s true unsung heroes.