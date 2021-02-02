Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert’s transfer to Florida means for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer calls 2021 ‘now or never’ season for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is undoubtedly one of the top national championship contenders in 2021, and that brings with it no shortage of pressure. However, ESPN’s David Hale takes it a step further in a recent article by claiming that the upcoming season could be a “now or never” campaign in regards to the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes. I’ll explain on today’s show why I don’t believe UGA’s national championship window is closing anytime soon.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on four-star 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold and four-star 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The outlook for UGA in the upcoming season

Thoughts on former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert choosing Florida over UGA as a transfer destination

An more

35-minute mark: I discuss more about ESPN’s perspective on some other possible SEC contenders.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown and award a Golden Shoe winner as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.