Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2186 (April 19, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why a former high profile Florida-committed QB now could be headed to Athens.

Hot rumors connect UGA with high-profile transfer QB

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the rumors surrounding QB Jaden Rashada and UGA.

15-minute mark: I discuss what has (so far) been a pleasant start to the spring transfer portal for the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one SEC coach making his transfer needs clear.

50-minute mark: I celebrate the recent winners of our Golden Shoe bracket and Masters contests.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.