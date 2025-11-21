Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2587 (Nov. 21, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the rumors involving Jared Curtis just won’t go away.

Georgia Football Podcast: Is UGA gearing up for recruiting drama in final weeks before National Signing Day?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest rumors and reports surrounding five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

10-minute mark: I explain why Georgia’s game Saturday vs. Charlotte could be a special one for the Bulldogs’ most and least experienced players.

20-minute mark: I share a strong compliment from UGA fans from a famous Texas fan, actor Matthew McConaughey, who was impressed with the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium last week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.