Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said about defensive lineman Travon Walker after practice Thursday — including how Walker can contribute to the Bulldogs’ pass rush.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart challenges Travon Walker to ‘have a big year’

Beginning of the show: One of the most intriguing names on Georgia’s roster is defensive lineman Travon Walker — a former five-star recruit who has been a solid contributor in his first two seasons at UGA, and has occasionally shown flashes of brilliance.

However, this upcoming season could be the time when he takes an even bigger step forward.

I’ll share on today’s show what Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said about Walker after practice Thursday — including why Walker might be a critical component of UGA’s attempt to replace linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the Bulldogs’ leading pass rusher last season and a likely first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

I’ll also share the creative ways in which UGA is considering using outside linebacker Adam Anderson.

10-minute mark: I share some compelling audio from four-star running back Branson Robinson — who was a guest on Before the Hedges on the DawgNation video channels Wednesday night.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of a major recruiting weekend that could be on tap in the event the NCAA decides to allow visitors beginning in June

The latest on Robinson

And thoughts on 2023 defensive back Tony Mitchell

40-minute mark: I preview the SEC teams playing the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.