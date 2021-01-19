Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,358 (Jan. 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some of the worst takes to come from the Jeremy Pruitt Era as Tennessee coach – including a humorously incorrect prediction from former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson.

Georgia football podcast: Former Alabama QB’s Kirby Smart take is proven hilariously wrong

Beginning of the show: Tennessee fired Coach Jeremy Pruitt Monday, and as could be expected, the reaction to the news from fans across the SEC landscape was intense. Part of the response included revisiting some of the worst takes from the Jeremy Pruitt Era — including some, such as The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum, who aggressively defended the Pruitt hire.

However, I’ll share a reminder on today’s show of another ludicrous take regarding Pruitt that’s not as well-remembered as some of the other opinions that have recently gotten attention.

10-minute mark: I discuss how Clemson safety Nolan Turner’s decision to return for the 2021 season impacts the Tigers and the defense that will face UGA in the season opener.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on UGA’s defensive backs coaching search

Thoughts on the possibility linebackers coach Glenn Schumann could be a candidate to leave the Bulldogs

And some opinions about Tennessee firing Pruitt

40-minute mark: I share more on the situation at Tennessee including what Pruitt’s firing says about Vols fans who fought to prevent Greg Schiano, who Tennessee could target as Pruitt’s replacement and how this chapter of Phillip Fulmer’s life at Tennessee will impact his legacy.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call and award a Golden Shoe winner.