Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2698 (May 1, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear Kirby Smart explain how the Big Ten caught up with the SEC.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart offers theories about why SEC dominance ended

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some compelling comments from Kirby Smart’s recent interview with The Next Round where he addressed the Big Ten’s recent stranglehold on the national championship.

20-minute mark: I look back on five-star tight end Jaxon Dollar’s UGA commitment.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the growing hype around one the league’s wide receivers.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.