Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,354 (Jan. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA might manage its issues in the defensive secondary after a series of high-profile defections.

Georgia football podcast: Help could be on the way for one of UGA’s biggest roster concerns

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s secondary will take on a new look in 2021 after cornerbacks Erick Stokes, Tyson Campbell and DJ Daniel — along with safety Richard LeCounte — announced their plans to move on to the NFL, and Tyrique Stevenson put his name in the transfer portal.

The departures have left many Bulldogs fans wondering if UGA might look to the transfer market for a possible veteran replacement. I’ll explain on today’s show why that could happen, and why it might also not be necessary.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on 2022 five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton after Stockton de-committed from South Carolina.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether UGA should pursue Stockton or another elite quarterback recruit for the 2022 cycle

An evaluation of UGA’s defensive backs now that Stevenson is likely leaving the program

How the Bulldogs will respond to high expectations for the upcoming season

And a discussion about UGA basketball and freshman guard KD Johnson — who was granted eligibility this week

35-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the latest twist in the saga of Jeremy Pruitt’s coaching future at Tennessee.

End of show: I award the Golden Shoe as part of the Gator Hater Updater.