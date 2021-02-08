Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the top national championship contenders all have in common and how UGA can match them this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA seeks to join top national championship contenders in exclusive category

Beginning of the show: Georgia has the fifth-best odds to win the 2021 national championship, and a look at the teams with better odds could possibly point the way for the Bulldogs to hoist the trophy at the end of the season.

Each of the four teams ahead of UGA on the betting sheet have shown a recent propensity to get after quarterbacks, and while the Bulldogs have improved their sack totals in each of the last three years, there’s still more work to be done to join the national elite.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll discuss how Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White’s Super Bowl performance made me nostalgic for the days of Roquan Smith at UGA and also hopeful for what rising junior linebacker can accomplish this upcoming season.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether the Bucs Super Bowl-winning game plan to stop the potent Kansas City Chiefs offense can be replicated at the college level

How UGA can thwart Alabama’s on-field and recruiting momentum

And more

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how a basketball schedule change impacts UGA.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.