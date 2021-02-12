Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a narrative seemingly forming around UGA that its so-called championship “window” could close after this season if the Bulldogs don’t take advantage of their opportunity this year.

Georgia football podcast: Pushing back on a phony narrative forming around UGA

Beginning of the show: There have been a few media types in recent weeks that have suggested Georgia’s opportunities to win a national championship could vanish if the Bulldogs don’t take advantage of the opportunity in front of them in 2021.

I’ll acknowledge on today’s show that it’s fair for fans to be restless after UGA’ long title drought, but I’ll also explain why, given the fundamental areas in which the Bulldogs excel, it’s silly to think UGA’s so-called championship “window” is closing anytime soon regardless of this upcoming season’s results.

10-minute mark: I discuss the outlook for a deep and talented crop of UGA running backs this upcoming season.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for Part Two of a deep dive into the key moments from the 2021 recruiting cycle.

35-minute mark: I discuss the chances that another SEC West contender — such as Texas A&M or perhaps LSU — could dethrone Alabama at the top of the division in 2021.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown.