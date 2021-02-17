Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have plenty to look forward to in coming months

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what could be exciting for UGA fans in the coming months.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming months

Beginning of the show: Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks spoke Tuesday about the program’s plans for the upcoming G-Day spring game and the expectations are for fans to be in the stands in a limited capacity. I’ll explain on today’s show why this should be treated as excellent news given that, a year ago, there was no spring practice whatsoever.

Five-minute mark: I discuss a couple interesting comments from new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer on the DawgNation video channels Monday night about being a Bulldogs assistant in Kirby Smart’s first two years as head coach in 2016-17.

10-minute mark: I react to an online argument my DawgNation colleague Mike Griffith has been a part of regarding UGA’s rivalry with Georgia Tech.

20-minute mark: Mike joins the show to discuss that topic and more.

35-minute mark: I share thoughts on a statement Florida coach Dan Mullen made attempting to downplay rumors connecting him to the NFL.

40-minute mark: I congratulate UGA’s basketball team for its win vs. Missouri and share audio of Bulldogs coach Tom Crean discussing the game.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.