Georgia football podcast: UGA’s aggressive scheduling has ‘changed everything’ for college football

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s trip to Notre Dame in 2017 was a galvanizing moment for college football administrators who’ve been looking to replicate the success of the Bulldogs’ non-conference series with the Irish by upgrading their own schedules according to Tony Barnhart, who appeared Wednesday on SEC Country Live.

I’ll discuss on today’s show more on the topic of how UGA — which added another Power Five home-and-home series with Louisville this week — has influenced other programs’ scheduling philosophies.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA reaching in to Australia to find its next punter.

15-minute mark: I share audio of UGA defensive lineman Travon Walker discussing his role for 2021 and why sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Carter has impressed him.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the outlook for wide receiver Jermaine Burton now that his knee injury sustained in practice Tuesday isn’t as serious as first feared.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former Florida defensive back Marco Wilson’s lack of contrition for his shoe-throwing incident that cost the Gators a win vs. LSU and the NCAA getting grilled over amateurism issues in front of the United States Supreme Court.

35-minute mark: Dr. Brad Register, a former UGA letterman and Athens-based orthopedic surgeon, joins the show to discuss the recent injuries to Burton and UGA wide receiver George Pickens.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

