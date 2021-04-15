Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,420 (April 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans are saying about the Bulldogs’ 2021 schedule after the recent release of ESPN’s Football Power Index preseason ratings.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans on lookout for possible 2021 ‘trap games’

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s season opener vs. Clemson is one of the most anticipated games of the season, and undoubtedly a stiff test for UGA given the Tigers’ status as a perennial Playoff contender. Yet after Week One, UGA’s schedule appears to get much easier — which has some fans wondering if there’s a possible trap game to be found.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.