Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. On episode No. 1,436 (May 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Jamaree Salyer could help propel the UGA offensive line in 2021 and improve the Bulldogs' title chances along the way.

Georgia football podcast: A small improvement that could make a big difference for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s offensive line was arguably good in 2020, but still has room for improvement this season. I’ll discuss on today’s show a particular aspect of the Bulldogs’ offensive line performance that could pay major dividends if better play can be established. And I’ll discuss how the versatile Jamaree Salyer could help lead the way in that regard.

After that: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for an expanded interview that touches on all the hot topics related to UGA and the names to know in the 2022 class.