Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,475 (July 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the competition to become the SEC’s top quarterback -- which obviously includes UGA’s JT Daniels -- could be the determining factor in which team wins the league and earns a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: The big question that could decide the SEC championship for UGA

Beginning of the show: Today’s show was recorded Thursday afternoon prior to former Georgia coach Mark Richt’s announcement that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. I’ve added some well wishes for Coach Richt to the start of the broadcast.

After that: I’ll compare Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and Alabama’s Bryce Young and discuss which signal caller is most capable of leading his team to an SEC championship.