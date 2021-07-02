Georgia football podcast: The big question that could decide the SEC championship for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,475 (July 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the competition to become the SEC’s top quarterback -- which obviously includes UGA’s JT Daniels -- could be the determining factor in which team wins the league and earns a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia football podcast: The big question that could decide the SEC championship for UGA
Beginning of the show: Today’s show was recorded Thursday afternoon prior to former Georgia coach Mark Richt’s announcement that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. I’ve added some well wishes for Coach Richt to the start of the broadcast.
After that: I’ll compare Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and Alabama’s Bryce Young and discuss which signal caller is most capable of leading his team to an SEC championship.
10-minute mark: I’ll share the response from The Sporting News’ Bill Bender to UGA fans upset that he had UGA coach Kirby Smart ranked seventh on his recent list of college football’s top coaches.
15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- A preview of four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi’s commitment announcement
- Reaction to a social media campaign from Bulldogs players meant to sway four-star tight end Oscar Delp
- The latest on four-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton
- An evaluation of new UGA commit, four-star athlete Jacorey Thomas
- And an update on 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s recent UGA visit
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another Tennessee player reportedly entering the transfer portal.
NOTE: Today’s show was also recorded prior to former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announcing he was heading to Tennessee.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
NOTE: There won’t be a show Monday in honor of Independence Day. We’ll be back again Tuesday.