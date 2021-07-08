Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,477 (July 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Bulldogs players that need to step up in a major way this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA needs breakout seasons from emerging stars more than ever

Beginning of the show: Georgia is just 110th in the country in returning statistical production according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. I’ll explain on today’s show why that stat suggests some of the Bulldogs players who are commonly thought of as potential breakout stars will be needed by UGA this season now more than ever.

10-minute mark: I discuss a recent video shared on social media of UGA quarterback Carson Beck going through a workout and I invite DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers to sign up for DawgNation Invasion VIP tickets for the trip to Charlotte, NC for the season opener vs. Clemson before it’s too late.