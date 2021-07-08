Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,478 (July 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan said about Georgia’s national championship chances on SEC Country Live Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia football podcast: National writer predicts championship for UGA ‘sooner rather than later’

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s under pressure to win a national championship this season according to many fans and media members. However, not everyone seems to agree with that assessment. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan joined SEC Country Live on Wednesday to explain why he thinks the narrative around UGA and Coach Kirby Smart has been overstated, and that he thinks it’s “only a matter of time” before the Bulldogs “kick down the door” and win a national championship. I’ll share audio of what Lassan said on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss the latest social media campaign UGA players and recruits are engaging in to entice other top prospects to join them in Athens -- including a hashtag intended to get five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw’s attention.