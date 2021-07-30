Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,494 (July 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what will happen when new Georgia transfers Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith make their practice debuts for the Bulldogs next week.

Georgia football podcast: New UGA transfers should provide spark when practice begins

Beginning of the show: Georgia seemingly has a strong culture built by core group of veteran players, but the Bulldogs will still be looking to a trio of newcomers -- including transfer wide receiver Arik Gilbert and defensive backs Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith -- to bring some new energy when summer practices begin next week. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss an interesting video of a UGA recruit wearing a never-before-seen alternate uniform combination.