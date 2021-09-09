Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,521 (Sept. 7, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA’s offense after the season-opening win vs. Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: 4 ways UGA’s offense can improve

NOTE: This broadcast was recorded on Tuesday -- prior to news that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was possibly dealing with an upper body injury.

Beginning of the show: I take a look at three relatively easy ways UGA’s offense can improve in upcoming weeks, and I take a closer look at another way the Bulldogs can get better that’s more difficult to achieve.