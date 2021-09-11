Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst offers strange reason for touting UGA for national championship
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,524 (Sept. 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an odd compliment ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently gave UGA.
Beginning of the show: There are arguably lots of reasons Georgia should be considered a national championship contender, but the strangest of those reasons might have been shared on ESPN this week by Dan Orlovsky, a personality appearing on the network’s morning show, Get Up.
I’ll share what he had to say on today’s show, and discuss why it misses the mark in terms of correctly describing UGA’s status.
10-minute mark: I take another look at the remarkable performance for UGA’s defense last Saturday vs. Clemson.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest news with the 2022 class -- including an update on five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander.
40-minute mark: I give my final thoughts on the other top games of the weekend.
45-minute mark: I share some enjoyable audio from Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner, update the Gator Hater Countdown and wish DawgNation a happy weekend as it prepares to enjoy the home opener vs. UAB Saturday.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.