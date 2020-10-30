Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,313 (Oct. 30, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA fans will also be thinking about Florida when Georgia takes on Kentucky Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will have more than Kentucky on their minds Saturday

Beginning of the show: I discuss on today’s show why some Georgia fans will probably have next Saturday’s showdown with Florida on their minds when they watch the Bulldogs take on Kentucky Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss why Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence testing positive for the coronavirus could eventually have an impact on UGA.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins decision

Thoughts on 2022 five-star athlete Jayon Bouie, who’ll also announce his commitment this weekend

Reaction to his visit to watch four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold play

35-minute mark: I discuss the weekend’s other top games including LSU-Auburn, Mississippi State-Alabama and Arkansas-Texas A&M.

40-minute mark: The SEC Network’s Tom Hart joins the show to discuss UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett and to preview the Bulldogs at Kentucky.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.