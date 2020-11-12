Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,322 (Nov. 12, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the Bulldogs can benefit from additional practice time after Saturday’s scheduled game at Missouri was postponed.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can make the most of unscheduled off week

Beginning of the show: The postponement of Georgia’s scheduled game at Missouri creates a less-than-ideal scenario for the Bulldogs. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why the extra time off can be of benefit for UGA, and I’ll discuss why UGA’s wide receivers might be the position group with the most to gain during the final stretch of the season.

10-minute mark: I discuss why UGA’s game against Missouri — once it’s eventually made up –might be a unique experience for fans.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Terrence’s evaluation of how UGA can use its time off

An evaluation of the Bulldogs wide receivers

Thoughts on UGA’s unsettled quarterback situation

And opinions on how UGA bounces back after a disappointing loss to Florida

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including comments from the league’s commissioner Greg Sankey after four games were postponed for the upcoming weekend, a brief preview of the three remaining games on the schedule and a look at a potential controversy that could erupt in the Big Ten after Ohio State’s game vs. Maryland was cancelled.

End of show: I discuss how UGA can step forward next season and beyond after the program’s step back this season.