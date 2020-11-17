Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,324 (Nov. 16, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how a strong finish from UGA this season could set up the Bulldogs for success next season.

Georgia football podcast: A strong finish can set up UGA for 2021 success

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s remaining games might not initially seem to exciting for some fans. The Bulldogs are expected to be a sizable favorite in each of them, and there’s no remaining marquis rivalry opponent. However, that doesn’t mean UGA has nothing left to play for this season.

I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s final 2020 performances could set the Bulldogs up for more success next season.

10-minute mark: I address how South Carolina’s decision to part ways with coach Will Muschamp could impact UGA.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

More on Muschamp

Whether the remainder of the SEC season is in jeopardy after a series of postponements last weekend

And some thoughts on what to expect from UGA in the season’s final games

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some possible candidates for the Gamecocks’ opening, and a recap of the weekend’s top games.

40-minute mark: I discuss a blunt assessment of UGA’s offensive situation from an ESPN writer.

End of show: I discuss the cool video produced by The Masters and the RedCoat Band of the lone trumpeter playing The Masters’ theme inside Sanford Stadium.