Georgia football podcast: What Brandon Turnage’s transfer does and doesn’t mean for UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,442 (May 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage’s transfer means for Georgia.
Georgia football podcast: What Brandon Turnage’s transfer does and doesn’t mean for UGA
Beginning of the show: Georgia added a significant transfer over the weekend when former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage -- a four-star signee from the 2019 class -- announced he was leaving the Crimson Tide for UGA. I’ll discuss on today’s show how Turnage helps the Bulldogs, and why his addition might not signal the end of UGA’s pursuit of transfer defensive backs this offseason.
10-minute mark: I discuss Marcus Washington Jr. -- a UGA legacy -- announcing his UGA commitment for the 2023 class.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American -- and DawgNation analyst -- Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Reaction to Turnage’s transfer
- Thoughts on Washington’s commitment
- And a discussion about UGA wide receiver Arian Smith’s impressive track & field performance for the Bulldogs this past weekend
35-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including former UGA wide receiver Tommy Bush finding a new home.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.