Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,442 (May 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage’s transfer means for Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: What Brandon Turnage’s transfer does and doesn’t mean for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia added a significant transfer over the weekend when former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage -- a four-star signee from the 2019 class -- announced he was leaving the Crimson Tide for UGA. I’ll discuss on today’s show how Turnage helps the Bulldogs, and why his addition might not signal the end of UGA’s pursuit of transfer defensive backs this offseason.