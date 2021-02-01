Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert’s transfer to Florida means for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Arik Gilbert’s commitment reinforces importance of UGA-Florida rivalry

Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans had hoped former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert would transfer to UGA, but instead, Gilbert announced Sunday he was heading to the Bulldogs’ biggest rival, Florida.

This isn’t a debilitating loss for UGA given the Bulldogs’ depth at Gilbert’s position, but the news was still disappointing to many (your humble podcast host included).

However, I’ll discuss on today’s show why the biggest news regarding Gilbert might be the continuation of Florida’s recent trend of adding touted talent through the transfer portal, and how another win for UGA against the Gators this season could upend that momentum.

10-minute mark: I discuss the ways in which five-star UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton is already paying recruiting dividends for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Florida’s recent transfer trend

Reaction to Stockton’s commitment

Thoughts on UGA’s new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae

Thoughts on the Bulldogs’ 2021 home schedule — which some fans have called underwhelming

And a look at the former UGA players who impressed at last week’s Senior Bowl

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey’s comments about possible fan attendance scenarios for next football season.

End of show: I briefly discuss Top Golf Live coming to Sanford Stadium, award a Golden Shoe winner as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call and share the Gator Hater Countdown.