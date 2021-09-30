Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,537 (Sept. 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Arkansas Sam Pittman said motivates Georgia’s Kirby Smart based on the time Pittman spent working with Smart from 2016-19.

Georgia football podcast: Sam Pittman explains Kirby Smart’s passion to ‘win for the state of Georgia’

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his counterpart in Saturday’s game, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, have spoken openly this week about their admiration for each other. Pittman also talked this week about what he learned about Smart while working as his offensive line coach. I’ll share what Pittman said on today’s show, and discuss how Smart’s personality makes him more impactful when he makes a direct pitch to UGA fans -- such as this week’s challenge to create an “elite” atmosphere despite the noon start.

10-minute mark: I address the growing list of top recruits expected in attendance for Saturday’s game.