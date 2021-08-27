Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,513 (Aug. 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about whether a Bulldogs player can emerge in the season opener vs. Clemson the way linebacker Roquan Smith once took a major step forward in the early days of the 2017 season.

Georgia football podcast: Assessing UGA’s chances of producing ‘lights out’ performance vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s trip to Notre Dame early in the 2017 season was a springboard to stardom for Roquan Smith, who would go on to win the Butkus Award that year as the nation’s top linebacker.

It’s a template that could possibly be utilized by a Bulldogs player again this season when UGA opens the season on a massive stage against Clemson.