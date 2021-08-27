Georgia football podcast: Assessing UGA’s chances of producing ‘lights out’ performance vs. Clemson
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,513 (Aug. 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about whether a Bulldogs player can emerge in the season opener vs. Clemson the way linebacker Roquan Smith once took a major step forward in the early days of the 2017 season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia’s trip to Notre Dame early in the 2017 season was a springboard to stardom for Roquan Smith, who would go on to win the Butkus Award that year as the nation’s top linebacker.
It’s a template that could possibly be utilized by a Bulldogs player again this season when UGA opens the season on a massive stage against Clemson.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show, including the UGA players who could step up against the Tigers.
10-minute mark: I discuss a small way in which UGA athletic director Josh Brooks is listening to fans and trying to enhance the in-stadium experience for Bulldogs home games.
15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to preview the season opener vs. Clemson.
30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some early criticism of new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.
35-minute mark: I briefly discuss a scary moment for Bulldogs defensive back David Daniel that could’ve been much worse than it apparently turned out to be, and I have some fun with a recent explanation from former UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman regarding a viral photo that recently emerged dating back to Pittman’s time as a player.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.