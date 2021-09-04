Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,519 (Sept. 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a message UGA safety Lewis Cine recently shared that will undoubtedly leave Bulldogs fans fired up for Saturday’s game vs. the Tigers.

Georgia football podcast: Lewis Cine explains why UGA is “locked in” for Clemson

Beginning of the show: The time for talking is done when it comes to the buildup for Georgia’s season opener vs. Clemson. The only thing left to do is play the game.

One of UGA’s key leaders seems more than ready for that based on a recent Instagram post. I’ll share what Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine said on today’s show, and discuss how his presence can spark the Bulldogs.