Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will be frustrated by College Football Playoff debate

Beginning of the show: The SEC’s conference-only schedule in 2020 is an unprecedented undertaking, but the unique nature of the challenge it provides has seemingly grown old for the media that covers the sport. I’ll discuss on today’s show why love for the Big Ten as it returns this weekend is likely to become frustrating for UGA and SEC fans.

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to Penn State’s loss to Indiana, but obviously, that outcome reinforces the point made during the broadcast.

10-minute mark: I discuss three-star defensive back Kamari Lassiter’s commitment to UGA.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

More on Lassiter

Reaction to UGA linebacker targets Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon’s recent hints at their upcoming commitments

Some thoughts about UGA’s 2021 running back recruiting priorities

35-minute mark: I preview the top games for the (at the time of recording) upcoming weekend.

40-minute mark: I discuss why UGA fans’ concerns about not being good enough to win the national championship or make the College Football Playoff are legitimate, and explain why those potential truths shouldn’t distract from the value of attempting to once again win the SEC East.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.