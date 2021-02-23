Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a Week One win vs. Clemson could mean for Georgia’s College Football Playoff chances.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can put pressure on CFP committee with a win vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: The College Football Playoff selection committee has shown a hesitation to include two SEC teams in the Playoff. The committee selected Alabama along with UGA in 2017, but rejected UGA as an at-large entry in 2018 and passed on Texas A&M this past season.

However, if UGA can knock off perennial championship contender Clemson to open the upcoming season, the Bulldogs could make a strong early case for Playoff inclusion whether they win the SEC or not.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’ show.

10-minute mark: I discuss West Virginia grad transfer defensive back Dreshun Miller’s decision to choose Auburn.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on the tough rookie year for former UGA offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Wilson’s struggles

The season opener vs. Clemson

Whether Miller was ever a legit option for UGA

And a look at the UGA players with the most to gain during spring practice

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida fans trolling UGA on social media.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.