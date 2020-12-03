Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,336 (Dec. 3, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why the Georgia defense has managed to improve in a key area despite disappointing performances in its biggest games this season.

Georgia football podcast: One way in which UGA’s defense has quietly shown improvement

Beginning of the show: It’s undeniable that Georgia’s defense has disappointed in the biggest games this season. The Bulldogs allowed 41 points in a loss to Alabama in October and 44 points a few weeks later in a loss to the Gators — 38 of which came in the first half.

However, that doesn’t mean that UGA’s defensive performance has been all bad.

Despite giving up too many big plays, UGA’s defense has also found a more productive pass rush this season than in recent years. In fact, the Bulldogs are tied with Florida for tops in the SEC in sacks.

I’ll explain why that metric could foreshadow future success on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the commitment from 2022 defensive lineman Tyre West.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on the Bulldogs offense

A preview of Saturday’s game vs. Vanderbilt

And a reflection on UGA’s seniors

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt getting trolled during his radio call-in show.

End of show: I share audio of UGA quarterback JT Daniels discussing his health on an ESPN interview with Marty and McGee

