Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,312 (Oct. 30, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said about Stetson Bennett and the Georgia quarterback situation on a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst offers harsh evaluation of UGA QB situation

Beginning of the show: ESPN analyst “Booger” McFarland made an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show this week to discuss some hot topics around the SEC — among them the status of Georgia’s quarterback situation including current starter Stetson Bennett, who has come under fire some over the last two weeks after struggling at Alabama. McFarland suggests UGA might need to consider a quarterback change to keep pace with the country’s top teams, but McFarland concedes there could be a reason UGA coach Kirby Smart has remained steadfast with Bennett thus far. I’ll share audio of what McFarland said about Bennett on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss wide receiver George Pickens’ status for the Kentucky game.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

An evaluation of UGA’s wide receivers — including Pickens

A preview of the Kentucky game

Thoughts on the Bulldogs quarterback situation

And how UGA could be impacted by cooler temperatures

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some high-profile 2022 de-commitments, more transfer drama for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach and Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham discussing the Gators’ hope for improvement.

35-minute mark: I discuss some big recruiting news that could be on the way for UGA.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.