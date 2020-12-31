Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,346 (Dec. 31, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Florida’s Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma and the comments from Gators coach Dan Mullen that drew attention after the game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans entertained by Florida bowl beatdown

Beginning of the show: Florida lost in embarrassing fashion to Oklahoma Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of it. I’ll have some fun with the Gators on today’s show and share audio of Florida coach Dan Mullen seemingly making excuses for the defeat.

10-minute mark: I discuss candid remarks from UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken about getting the Bulldogs’ offensive playmakers involved in the game plan.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to preview the Peach Bowl.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the College Football Playoff seminfinals.

35-minute mark: I discuss the possible future plans for UGA quarterback JT Daniels and Daniels’ feelings about the Bulldogs’ momentum near the season’s end.

End of show: I wish DawgNation Daily listeners and viewers a happy new year.