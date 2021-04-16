Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,421 (April 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from Georgia during the annual G-Day spring scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Everything UGA fans need to know ahead of G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia is set for its annual spring scrimmage known as G-Day Saturday. I’ll discuss what to expect from it on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss how many UGA fans will be able to watch the game on their TVs despite the coverage only airing on the streaming platform, SEC Network+.