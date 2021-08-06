Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,498 (Aug. 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former four-time Pro Bowler Willie Anderson said Wednesday on SEC Country Live about new UGA offensive line commit Griffin Scroggs.

Georgia football podcast: Former NFL great raves about latest UGA commit

Beginning of the show: New Georgia offensive line commit Griffin Scroggs has earned praise for his work ethic as he’s developed into a coveted prospect. One of the coaches responsbile for Scroggs’ ascension, former NFL great Willie Anderson, joined SEC Country Live Wednesday to explain how it happened for Scroggs. I’ll share what he had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss some of the current chatter surrounding the Bulldogs’ season opener vs. Clemson.