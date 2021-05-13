Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,440 (May 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what a national writer recently said about Georgia cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo -- including why 2021 could be a big year for the two redshirt freshmen.

Georgia football podcast: UGA CBs earn praise for ‘immensely high’ ceilings

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s lack of experienced depth at the cornerback spots is arguably the most crucial unanswered question facing the Bulldogs this offseason. However, there’s no shortage of talent vying to fill the gap vacated by the departure of multiple players off last year’s roster who’ve moved on to the NFL. I’ll discuss on today’s show why at least one national writer thinks two second-year players who were both once elite recruits, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber, could be ready to step into the void.

10-minute mark: I discuss the reasons why UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley might be an underrated recruiter, and share audio from four-star tight end Oscar Delp’s appearance on Before the Hedges Wednesday night.