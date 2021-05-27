Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,450 (May 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Steven Lassan, the editor of the Athlon Sports college football preview magazine, said about UGA quarterback JT Daniels and his potential role in propelling the Bulldogs back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Georgia football podcast: National writer says JT Daniels will be ‘difference maker’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is a “difference maker” at quarterback for the Bulldogs, and a key reason why UGA might return to the College Football Playoff according to Steven Lassan, the editor of the Athlon Sports college football preview magazine, who joined me Wednesday afternoon on SEC Country Live. I’ll discuss more on what Lassan said on today’s show.

Eight-minute mark: I discuss the latest rumblings regarding tight end Arik Gilbert -- including why UGA might have possibly reemerged as a contender for his transfer.