Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,349 (Jan. 6, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt’s decisions to return to school for the 2021 season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA players’ decisions to return could produce unforgettable experience

Beginning of the show: Georgia got good news Tuesday when quarterback JT Daniels, running back James Cook and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt announced their plans to return to UGA for 2021. I’ll discuss on today’s show why the players’ choices are probably wise.

10-minute mark: I discuss more about Daniels’ stated reasoning for returning.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley appears on today’s show in a “pinch hit” appearance after some technical difficulty prevented DawgNation’s Mike Griffith from joining us.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith winning the Heisman, Texas using Smith’s win to tout new coach Steve Sarkisian, Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom turning down a chance to take the same job at Texas, the controversy surrounding the possible delay of the national championship game due to reported coronavirus issues at Ohio State, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby turning down a chance to move on to Auburn, Pro Football Focus getting mocked for naming Florida’s Dan Mullen as its Coach of the Year and Tennessee running back Ty Chandler reportedly entering the transfer portal.

40-minute mark: I discuss some more UGA news including a new job for former Bulldogs athletic director Greg McGarity and former UGA recruiting target — and LSU tight end — Arik Gilbert officially entering the transfer portal.

End of show: I award a humorous video with The Golden Shoe during today’s Gator Hater Roll Call.