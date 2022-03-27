Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,659 (March 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton said about being patient at a program with the depth of UGA.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should listen closely to comment from Kendall Milton

Beginning of the show: Georgia is arguably the deepest program in college football and many of the incoming freshmen arrive with no shortage of hype. That could potentially be a recipe for impatience -- for both the players and fans. However, UGA running back Kendall Milton had some interesting things to say on that topic this week when he spoke to reporters, and I’ll explain on today’s show why I think DawgNation should listen closely to what he had to say.

10-minute mark: I discuss the outlook for UGA’s running backs this season based on some other comments from Milton.