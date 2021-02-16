Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum said on Birmingham, Ala. radio station, WJOX, about Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s coaching abilities.

Georgia football podcast: An honest look at the most common criticism of Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart has had an impressive run of success since coming to UGA in 2016, but the program still hasn’t won a national championship.

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum discussed that topic on a recent appearance on the Birmingham, Ala. radio station, WJOX. Finebaum highlighted questions about Smart’s in-game coaching abilities with his remarks.

I’ll discuss what Finebaum said on today’s show, and discuss the best way for Smart to push back against his critics.

10-minute mark: I’ll share thoughts on UCF hiring former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

40-minute mark: I’ll discuss more about how Malzahn’s hiring at UCF impacts the SEC.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.