On episode No. 1,400 (March 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said about the Bulldogs offense during an appearance on the SEC Network during Pro Day on Wednesday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart says UGA offense ‘long way ahead’ compared to 2020

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s Pro Day is always a prominent event on the football calendar for the NFL draft scouts and personnel men who attend, and it typically follows closely behind the start of spring practice as well. This year is no different.

Therefore, when Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke during an interview on the SEC Network Wednesday afternoon, he was not only asked about how he expects his former players to fare at the next level, he was also asked how things were going with his current players.

Smart offered some compliments for his offense using some words that are undoubtedly a welcome change for UGA fans who have likely grown weary of the concerns that have dominated the conversation on that side of the ball in recent years.

I’ll share what Smart had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari’s confidence in what the Bulldogs’ pass rush will do this upcoming season.

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to recap Pro Day and the start of spring practice.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including coronavirus concerns forcing Tennessee to press pause on the start of spring practice.

35-minute mark: I discuss what Ojulari and former Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes said after their Pro Day performances Wednesday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be included in the Podcast Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.